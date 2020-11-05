Menu

Video: Thiago Silva almost sets up Timo Werner’s first Chelsea hat-trick with gorgeous pass

Thiago Silva played a superb pass for Chelsea during their victory over Rennes yesterday evening which nearly led to Timo Werner’s hat-trick.

Silva, signed by Chelsea in the summer transfer window after the expiration of his contract at PSG, has transformed the Blues’ defence, with the assistance of former Ligue 1 counterpart Edouard Mendy.

The Brazilian is one of the greatest defenders of his generation, and if recent performances are anything to go by, he still has plenty to offer for Chelsea at the grand age of 36-years-old.

Not only has he played a starring role in Chelsea’s recent run of clean sheets, but Silva also switched defence to attack in a second with an incredible pass yesterday night.

Chelsea led Rennes in the Champions League, with Timo Werner already netting twice. He almost bagged a third as a result of this perfectly-weighted pass from Silva.

What a gorgeous ball that is!

