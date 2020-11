With only two minutes left to play in their Europa League tie against Molde, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal showed what they were all about.

A flowing passing move bamboozled the visitors defence before young Joe Willock dispatched a fourth goal for the hosts into the roof of the net.

It was no more than the Gunners deserved after a solid second-half showing, and the win sees them keep their 100 percent record in Group B, where they remain top and in charge of their own destiny.

Pictures from RMC Sport