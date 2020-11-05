“We all care” – Club Director opens the door for a possible approach for Man United star next summer

Paul Pogba has been linked with with an exit for a couple of years now, and that talk will only grow as he becomes increasingly side-lined in the midfield due to Bruno Fernandes.

It was clear that Solskjaer doesn’t really know what to do with Pogba after he was forced to play on the left wing against Arsenal, so that will only further the belief in Pogba’s camp that he needs a move.

One of the main rumours has centred around a possible move to Juventus, and it looks like one of their Directors has opened the door for a possible return.

Football Italia picked up on some recent comments from Fabio Paratici, and he’s been talking about the prospect of bringing him back:

“As for Pogba, right now he is a Manchester United player and it is far too early to think about future transfer targets. We all care for Pogba here, one of many ex-players who gave Juve so much, but it’s too early to talk about future objectives.”

“We are concentrated on constructing this team for this season, that is where our focus lies.”

If there was no interest then it would be simple to shut this down, but it’s clear that there is some hope that they can find the money to possibly bring him back.

The comments about being focussed on this season would shut down any prospect of a January transfer, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if Juve make a serious effort to bring Pogba back to Turin in the summer.