Agent of RB Salzburg star Dominik Szoboszlai confirms Arsenal interest

The agent of RB Salzburg star Dominik Szoboszlai has confirmed that Premier League giants Arsenal are interested in bringing the highly-rated attacking midfielder to the Emirates.

Szoboszlai, 20, joined RB Salzburg in 2018 from second tier side FC Liefering and has since gone on to make 73 appearances and has been directly involved in an impressive 54 goals in all competitions, as per TransferMarkt.

The Hungarian attacker is widely regarded to be one of Europe’s brightest prospects and is expected to be the next star to move on for RB Salzburg.

According to a recent report from Index (via Sports Witness), Szoboszlai has emerged as transfer target for Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal which has been confirmed by the player’s agent, Mátyás Esterházy.

Index report that according to Esterházy, Serie A side AC Milan were keen on his client but have since cooled their interest as Arsenal enter the race for the Hungarian maestro.

Index elude to that fact that now AC Milan pose very little threat to rivalling Arsenal, the Gunners’ pathway to securing Szoboszlai is clear and the winter transfer window could be the ideal time for the Londoners to make their move.