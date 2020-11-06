Antonio Conte hopes to raid Chelsea in January by taking three of his former players to Inter Milan

Chelsea have an incredibly bloated squad and it’s very easy to link players with a former manager, so it does feel like most of the fringe players at Chelsea have taken it in turns to be linked with a move to Inter Milan.

There could be more incentive for some of them to leave in January after seeing little playing time, while some will be worried about their international futures if they continue to play a bit part role.

A report from The Daily Mail has indicated that Conte would actually like to sign four of his former players in January, but it will probably only be three who move because N’Golo Kante is seen as an impossible target.

French striker Olivier Giroud may be the highest profile and it won’t come as a surprise either. He’s expected to lead the line for France at EURO 2021 and a move to Inter would give him more playing time.

The other two are Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri, although that might be a risk for Frank Lampard as it could leave them short of options at left back.

Conte is the master of getting the best out of his wing backs so Alonso could have a major impact in Italy, while Emerson would also provide a rotation option on either flank if he returns to Italy.

Chelsea do need to trim the squad and the trio won’t be sorely missed if they do go, but it would be a surprise if both of the full backs make the move.