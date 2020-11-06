‘Doing bits’ – Arsenal star singled out for praise by Premier League counterpart on Twitter

Everton winger Yannick Bolasie took to Twitter yesterday evening to praise Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe, who netted during their win over Molde.

Bolasie, once one of the most entertaining wide-men in the Premier League, has seen his significance fall at Goodison Park as a result of both injury and the emergence of others.

An undoubtedly talented player, his move from Crystal Palace to the Toffees has not proven to be much of a success – but during his absence on the field – he is keeping busy on Twitter.

Bolasie tuned in to Arsenal’s 4-1 victory over Molde in the Europa League yesterday evening, and picked out one Gunners star in particular who impressed him on the night.

Pepe doing bits! Love to see it ?? #ARSMOL — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) November 5, 2020

Pepe is making mince meat of the Europa League thus far. Arsenal fans will be hoping that it’s a matter of the attacker hitting his stride, rather than finding his level.

Until Pepe produces that level of performance in the Premier League, it’s hard to deem his acquisition a good one by Arsenal – but he’s moving in the right direction under Mikel Arteta. That’s for sure.