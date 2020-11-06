Barcelona are prepared to offer three players in exchange as they desperately look to sign a new striker

The summer was filled with rumours of Barcelona trying to find their long term successor for Luis Suarez in the attack, but they didn’t have any money to spend so that talk didn’t go anywhere.

Most of the rumours came down to Barca trying to offer multiple fringe players in exchange, and it doesn’t sound like that approach will change as they look to make moves in January.

A report from Noticiasaominuto has has quoted Todofichajes in saying that Benfica striker Darwin Nunez is the main target, and up to three players could be offered in exchange.

Nunez only moved to Benfica this summer after a successful season in the Segunda with Almeria, but it looks like he could be on the move already.

It’s suggested that Franciso Trincao is the player that Benfica would like in exchange, but Samuel Umtiti and Riqui Puig are also being offered to make the deal go through.

It’s hard to tell if this would be good value for Benfica because they would get multiple players to strengthen the team, but they would also lose a very talented youngster while taking on three big contracts in return, so the finances may not add up.

Clearly Barca are still desperate to add a striker at the earliest opportunity, so it will be interesting to follow Nunez’s form over the next couple of months to see if he looks ready for the step up.