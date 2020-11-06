All is not well at The Hawthorns it seems, with West Brom manager, Slaven Bilic, allegedly on the brink of being replaced.

The Baggies sit 18th in the Premier League table and winless after seven games. Moreover, the 16 goals that they have conceded is the worst in the entire division.

Things don’t look any brighter in the immediate future for the Croatian with fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United and Sheffield United their next three assignments.

According to the Daily Mirror, Bilic is unhappy with the lack of investment in the playing squad across the summer, but will stop short of walking out of the club as his family are settled in the Midlands.

More Stories / Latest News Roberto Martinez helping out with takeover of former club Wigan Athletic Man United loanee hammered by Italian press for poor Europa League performance Real Madrid confident of beating Man United in race to sign Borussia Dortmund superstar

However, he may be on his way in any event as the Daily Mirror also suggest that the powers that be at the club are lining up Charlton Athletic’s Lee Bowyer as his replacement.

Clearly, it’s an unhappy ship at present, and one would suspect that only an immediate upturn in results would keep Bilic in the position.