Blow for Scotland’s EURO 2021 hopes as key player forced to withdraw from the squad through injury

Scotland are just one victory over Serbia away from reaching their first major tournament since World Cup 1998, but it’s clearly going to be a tough task.

The Serbian side have some exceptional attacking players who play with aggression and confidence, so it’s going to be a real test for Scotland’s backline that tends to feature players playing out of position.

Steve Clark’s team tends to be pretty cautious when it comes to attacking, but it was starting to look like Ryan Fraser and Lyndon Dykes were developing a good understanding.

If the Newcastle man can be given some kind of free role to get into either channel and use his pace to get in behind then it will cause problems, and he’s the only player in the squad with the ability to do that.

Unfortunately he won’t be in the squad for the Serbia game after this news came through:

Understand Ryan Fraser misses out tonight because of a hamstring injury. He'll also withdraw from the Scotland squad for their fixtures during the international break. #nufc — Miles Starforth (@milesstarforth) November 6, 2020

Fraser has had plenty of injury issues so it might not come as a huge shock, but it is a huge blow.