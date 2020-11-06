Boost for Real Madrid as defender looks set to sign a two year contract extension

Real Madrid always have some unsung heroes who aren’t fully appreciated until they are missing, and Dani Carvajal is the perfect example.

He might not get as much attention as the attacking full backs on the opposite flank as his job is to provide more stability and pick his moments to get forward, but even then he’s able to cause problems in the final third.

His main strength is in defence where he looks assured and makes the defence so much better, so it’s easy to see why he’s been a big miss for Real this season after suffering a long term injury.

He might not be fit enough to return until the start of 2021, but Real have demonstrated how important he is after reports indicate that he’s poised to extend his contract until 2024:

It’s important for the club because they are likely to lose Sergio Ramos and Marcelo in the next couple of years so they need some experience and leadership at the back, while Carvajal also came through the youth system at the club so he could be a future captain.

It’s not been confirmed by the club yet, but this looks like it’s been agreed.