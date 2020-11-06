Barcelona legend launches scathing attack on Catalan giants after they refused to re-sign him

Dani Alves has launched a scathing attack on former side Barcelona, as quoted in a string of tweets sent out by Spanish publication RAC1.

Alves is one of the greatest full-backs ever to grace the game. During what was the most successful period in Barcelona’s history, the Brazilian was ever-present in their back-line.

During stints with Juventus and PSG, Alves filled his trophy cabinet even further. His final count stands at 43 major honours, which is more than any player has ever won in the history of the game.

Considering he still had plenty to offer while at both Juve and PSG, Barca fans could be forgiven for thinking that they let him go prematurely. He appears to agree with that notion.

Alves is quoted by RAC1 revealing that he actually offered himself back to the Catalan giants after departing Juventus, but the club didn’t have the ‘balls’ to re-sign him. The thread of tweets is translated into English by Goal:

“I offered myself to Barca to come back. I went to Juve to prove I was still at a good level.”

“I wanted to return to Barca and they needed me, but they didn’t have the balls to admit that they were wrong with me. If they had treated me as I thought I deserved, today I would still continue playing for Barca. I love this club.”

Alves is not the first to speak ill of Barcelona’s actions over recent seasons, but hopefully following the departure of Josep Maria Bartomeu he will be the last.

If Barca had the opportunity to re-sign Alves on a platter – why on Earth did they not jump at it?