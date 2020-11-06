Diogo Jota was Liverpool’s third-choice transfer option behind these two players

Liverpool sensation Diogo Jota was actually a contingency plan for the club in the summer transfer window, according to a report by the Mirror.

Jota has surpassed expectations since signing for the Reds late in the summer. The Portuguese impressed at Wolves, but has reached a whole new level playing under Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool superstars.

As the Mirror report, Liverpool forked out £45M to secure his services, a figure which he is beginning to justify, having netted seven goals in his first ten games for the club.

Klopp will be delighted with the 23-year-old, but the Mirror report that Jota could easily have not made the move to Merseyside, as he was actually their third choice to bolster their attack.

The report claims that Timo Werner, who joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig over the summer, was their number one target, while a move for Watford’s Ismaila Sarr was considered once it became clear they would not be signing the German.

It’s never ideal when you miss out on your primary transfer targets, but if your third option is a player of Jota’s calibre, then you can be sure you’re going to be just fine.