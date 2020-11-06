Ed Woodward may have to break Glazer rule to save Man United’s season

Manchester United executive-vice chairman Ed Woodward may have to consider breaking club protocol by sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before qualifying for the Champions League is not mathematically impossible.

United are once again facing managerial upheaval after an abysmal Premier League start sees the Reds currently sit in 15th place.

United have won just two of their opening six Premier League matches and should they lose to Everton on Sunday could slip as low as 17th place.

According to a recent report from Manchester Evening News, United have made contact with former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino over the possibility of taking over from Solskjaer.

The Independent claim that both Pochettino and Massimilano Allegri are eyeing the United job after they both remain confident they could turn the club’s fortunes around.

The Independent’s report also claims Woodward may have to break standard club procedure by sacking Solskjaer before Champions League qualification is mathematically impossible; something which the club usually try and stick to.

It may still be too early to predict where Solskjaer’s long-term future lies, but one thing is for sure, should he lose to Everton on the weekend, it’ll likely be just a matter of time before the Norwegian is sent packing.