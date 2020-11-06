Speculation is rife that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s time at Manchester United could be coming to an end.

After a pathetic showing against Istanbul Basaksehir, the Norwegian does appear to be living on borrowed time, although there’s been no word or leaks from the club that their stance on the manager has changed.

BBC Sport are just one outlet to link Mauricio Pochettino to the post at Old Trafford, and they quote the Argentinian’s words on Sky Sports when he opined that he wouldn’t rush into his next job and is waiting for the right project.

From the outside looking in, Solskjaer doesn’t seem to have the right sort of character to manage the Red Devils. The club need some steel in the dugout and the Norwegian comes across as far too nice.

Whilst there is little doubt, given the jobs he did at Southampton and Tottenham, that Pochettino would make United more tactically astute, Trevor Sinclair believes that his former Argentinian colleague, Diego Simeone, would be a much better bet.

Simeone hasn’t made himself available at this stage, but surely the chance of taking charge at United would be a job that he couldn’t turn down.

As his charges at Atletico Madrid would attest to, he has the right blend of tactical nous and control over his players to ensure success.

Perhaps Sinclair could be onto something here.