Five out, two in: Ronald Koeman’s plan to shake up the Barcelona squad and fix two key needs in January

Most clubs are struggling financially in the current climate, but it looks like Barcelona could be in a bigger mess than most.

It means that they have no choice but to sell players if they want to make any new signings, and it looks like their January plans will hinge on getting rid of some of the fringe players.

Mundo Deportivo have indicated that Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia were key targets in the summer, and Barca will be looking to move for them again in January.

Both players are in the final years of their contracts so they should be available, but Barca still need to get rid of at least five players to make this happen.

The report states that Ronald Koeman has decided that he wants to get rid of defenders Junior Firpo and Samuel Umtiti, midfielders Carles Alena and Ousmane Dembele and Martin Braithwaite could also be on his way.

Dembele is the only one who has looked like making a meaningful contribution this season so he should attract a bit of interest, but it’s hard to see anything other than a loan deal or a minimal fee coming in for the rest.

Barca need a long term successor for Pique and Luis Suarez so the two new faces would make a lot of sense, but it will clearly depend on potential sales first.