It’s hard not to make this sound highly disrespectful to the domestic game in Djibouti, but it’s incredible to think that Alex Song will be playing his football there at the age of 33.

It was less than ten years ago when he was seen as a key member of the Arsenal team, and you could even argue that he impressed so much that he became one of the first names on the teamsheet.

His upward trajectory continued as he earned a big move to Barcelona, but something went deeply wrong and his career just seemed to fall off a cliff after that.

He had uneventful spells with West Ham, Rubin Kazan and Sion so he was still playing at a decent level, but reports suggest that he’s now signed a contract with the African side:

?? Alex Song has signed for ?? AS Arta Solar 7 in Djibouti. The ex-Barcelona, Arsenal and West Ham star is now the biggest signing in the country's entire history. Very strange. [@NuhuAdams_] pic.twitter.com/LuG212CkEj — African Insider ?????? (@African_Insider) November 6, 2020

It might shock you to hear that there’s very little information available about his new club, but their Facebook page seems to suggest they are a mid table team in the country .

It would be tempting to say it will be interesting to see how he gets on, but good luck trying to find any footage of their games.