How Julian Nagelsmann could rejuvenate Man United with two key Leipzig players as Old Trafford rumours intensify

Almost every manager has certain players who they admire and rely on, so it’s never a big surprise when those players follow the boss if they get a move to a bigger club.

ESPN have reported that RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann is now being viewed as a serious contender to take over at Old Trafford if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does get the boot.

That means it’s time to look at what he might do with this Man United team, and it’s expected that he would look to turn them into a pressing side who play attacking and progressive football.

He’s shown in the past that he’s happy to switch between playing a back three or a four, but this United team is probably best suited to playing a back four just now.

The one caveat to that is he would need to sign a right sided forward and a centre back to help implement his style, so here’s how they could line up if he brings two talented players with him:

Upamecano has struggled a little bit for form lately but he’s been talked up as a huge prospect for a while, while his pace and aggression could finally give Harry Maguire the partner he needs.

Dani Olmo could finally be the answer to the right hand side of the attack as he continues to impress and improve at the highest level.

He’s capable of playing anywhere across that front line and he’s capable with either foot so he can drift inside or outside, and his creativity and ability to shoot from distance could give them the extra edge in the final third.

The holding midfield role might be the main issue but Nagelsmann has shown he can improve players and McTominay looks like the best choice in the current squad to carry out Nagelsmann’s instructions.