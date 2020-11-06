Serie A could be about to witness another fixing scandal, although this time it relates to coronavirus testing.

The Italian top flight has had a history of underhand practices being uncovered – who can forget the Calciopoli scandal from 2006 (per BBC Sport).

Lazio are the team under investigation on this occasion according to Football Inside.

Apparently, the FIGC (Italian Football Association) has launched an investigation once it became clear that Lazio were suspected of violating applicable health protocols

Thomas Strakosha, Lucas Leiva and Ciro Immobile all tested positive and missed the Champions League tie against Club Brugge, however, all then played against Torino in their Serie A fixture.

Lazio president Claudio Lotito and physician Ivo Pulcini have both already been questioned and, if the allegations are proved, Lazio could either be subject to hefty fines, a points deduction or, at worst, be relegated from the Italian top flight.

Is it really worth risking the health of the entire squad, and perhaps the wider league as a whole by allegedly undertaking such practices?

Frankly, it beggars belief.