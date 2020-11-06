Jamie Carragher makes Liverpool and Man City Premier League title prediction

Jamie Carragher has predicted that the Premier League title will be won by one of Liverpool or Manchester City this season, report Sky Sports.

Ever since Antonio Conte’s Chelsea surrendered their Premier League crown in the 2017/18 campaign, the division has been dominated by Liverpool and Man City. They have been the two teams to beat.

Though it was Pep Guardiola who previously asserted his dominance over the division, Man City faltered last season and allowed a near-flawless Liverpool side to secure their first ever Premier League title.

You thought that City would be back again this year to challenge Liverpool, but it has been an unprecedentedly bad start to the season from a Guardiola team.

Despite that, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher is convinced that it will be Man City and Liverpool battling it out for the title this time around, as is revealed in the below clip from the former Reds defender.

“I just can’t see anybody else lifting that league title besides the big two of the last few years.” Will the Premier League title race be between #LFC and #MCFC once again?@Carra23 assesses the big clash on this week’s Pitch to Post Preview Podcast ? — Sky Sports (@SkySports) November 6, 2020

This has proven to be a season in which we ought to expect the unexpected, so it’s impossible to make predictions of this kind at this early stage. Few would deny they have the two best squads in the league, though.

Tottenham and Chelsea look as though they’ll challenge, with Leicester City and Everton outside challengers. Nothing can be ruled out.

Perhaps after the game takes between between the two previous league winners this weekend, we will have a clearer picture of who will be top of the pile come May.