Jurgen Klopp confirms Liverpool star will miss Manchester City clash through injury

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool midfielder Thiago will miss his side’s clash with Manchester City this weekend, as reported by James Pearce on Twitter.

Thiago is one of the most talented players to move to the Premier League this summer. His acquisition from Bayern Munich was the perfect way for Liverpool to kick-on from their title triumph, along with the signing of seven-goal Diogo Jota from Wolves.

However, the Spain international sustained a knee injury during the 2-2 draw with Everton in the Merseyside Derby. Though the damage done is not as serious as was inflicted onto teammate Virgil Van Dijk, Thiago still hasn’t played a minute for Liverpool since.

It doesn’t look as though he will be returning to the field this weekend against City, managed by former boss Pep Guardiola, either. Klopp has confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Thiago is still not fit enough to feature for the reigning champions.

Hopefully it won’t be too long before Thiago is ready to return to action. It was a horrendous challenge from Richarlison that left him with an injured knee. It would be a dear shame to see him miss an extended run of games as a result of it.

