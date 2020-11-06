Juventus look to block players going on international duty after controversial Cristiano Ronaldo situation

International breaks are a pain at the best of times, but having players fly around the world to play some fairly meaningless games in the middle of a pandemic doesn’t sound like a good plan.

The Nation’s League is dressed up as something more important than friendlies but it’s not critical that it’s played out right now, and it won’t be a surprise if clubs start blocking call ups.

There was a controversial incident with Juventus last month where Cristiano Ronaldo tested positive for Covid-19 but didn’t show any symptoms, and it ended up with him publicly arguing with government ministers and it reflected badly on everyone.

It also meant that he was forced to isolate for some time, and a report from Football Italia is now indicating that Juve may block their players from joining up with their clubs.

They quote Il Corriere dello Sport in suggesting Juve and Napoli are looking to block players, and it sounds like Werder Bremen have set a precedent with this by stopping five players from going.

It does make sense that clubs want to look after their players, so it will be interesting to see if they follow through here.