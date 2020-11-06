Liverpool dealt hefty blow ahead of Man City clash as summer signing misses training

Summer signing Thiago has missed Liverpool training again ahead of their clash with Manchester City this weekend, report the Liverpool Echo.

When it became clear that Thiago was moving to Anfield, you had to consider it one of the acquisitions of the summer. For both Barcelona and Bayern Munich, the Spanish international has been world-class in the middle of the park.

He gave us a taste of what he can do during his second-half run-out against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, during which the Blues couldn’t get near him as he passed Frank Lampard’s ten-men off the park.

Unfortunately for Thiago, and Jurgen Klopp, he was on the receiving end of a hefty challenge from Everton forward Richarlison during the Merseyside Derby, which saw the Brazilian be brandished the red card.

Thiago has not featured since for Liverpool, and as per the Liverpool Echo, it seems unlikely he will do so as the champions take on Manchester City this weekend.

The report claims that Thiago has been missing from training once again, and with there now being less than three days until the two teams take to the field, it’s difficult to imagine him being fit enough to feature.

That’s a huge blow for Klopp in his efforts to win this one.