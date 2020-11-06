Spain manager Luis Enrique praises resurging Juventus star and details reasons for recall

Spain manager Luis Enrique has given his reasons for recalling Juventus striker Alvaro Morata to the national side.

Morata had been left out in the cold but his country after his performance level dipped towards the end of his time with Chelsea and while working under Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid.

Having returned to Turin, Morata is a different beast. The 28-year-old has already netted six goals for Juve this term, as well as an unprecedented offside hat-trick against Barcelona in the Champions League.

Luis Enrique appears to have been impressed with Morata’s resurgence, rewarding him with a return to the Spain setup. He gave his reasons for the recall, as quoted by the official Twitter account:

“You can see since he returned to Juventus, his confidence is back. He’s turned into a different player and his numbers prove that. He’s improved both offensively and defensively.”

?? Luis Enrique: “Decido convocar a @AlvaroMorata porque desde que ha vuelto a la @juventusfces se puede ver un jugador diferente con muchos aspectos mejorados en ataque y en defensa. Es siempre un placer volver a contar con Álvaro”.#SomosFutbol#SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/Ew5DsZxkrL — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) November 6, 2020

Morata does look to be a similar breed to Fernando Torres. A player than when playing on-song and with confidence is a nightmare for opposing defenders, but when devoid of it, is completely ineffective.

Hopefully he can stay in-form at Juve and keep his chin up. It’ll be both to the benefit of Andrea Pirlo and his national side ahead of next summer’s competition.