Manchester United fear they could miss out on Mauricio Pochettino to Premier League rivals

Manchester United fear that they could miss out on free agent Mauricio Pochettino to local rivals City, according to information reported by the Metro.

Pochettino has been out of work ever since being dismissed by Tottenham at the beginning of last season. His sacking was a surprise at the time, the fact that he has been unemployed for so long even more so.

Perhaps he won’t be for much longer, though, as Manchester Evening News reported yesterday he has been approached over the possibility of replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Man United manager.

Solskjaer has suffered back-to-back defeats to Arsenal and Istanbul Baseksehir, while a trip to Goodison Park to face Everton beckons at the weekend. It could be the end of the line for the Norwegian.

While Pochettino would be the obvious choice to replace him, the Metro believe that Man United are cautious that they will be pipped to the post in their efforts to appoint him as their new manager.

The report claims that United are wary of rivals Manchester City, who are also admirers of the Argentine, with Pep Guardiola’s contract due to expire in the summer of 2021.

At the time of writing, it would be a surprise if Ole makes it that long – so fear not, United fans…