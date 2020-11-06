Man United loanee hammered by Italian press for poor Europa League performance

Manchester United loanee Diogo Dalot has been criticised by Italian press after his poor performance for AC Milan in their 3-0 defeat to Lille in the Europa League yesterday.

Dalot, 21, joined AC Milan on a season long loan earlier this summer and despite enjoying a great performance against Sparta Prague, the right-back put in an abysmal showing yesterday.

United’s on loan right-back scored a goal and bagged an assist during his temporary side’s 3-0 win over Sparta Prague but the contrast in performances could not have been more different when his side hosted Ligue 1 side Lille yesterday.

In light of Dalot’s performance outlet Milan News judged their new right-back to have scored 5 out of 10 and said: “Two steps behind recent performances. Wrong in the action that precedes the awarding of the penalty that unlocks the game, reading very badly a defensive rebound. Shy in the offensive phase.”

Elsewhere, popular written outlet La Gazzetta del Sport who also scored Dalot’s recent performance against Lille as a 5 out of 10 described the youngster as a ‘defensive disaster’ and looking ‘lost’.

Sempre Milan also followed their industry peers up with another 5 out of 10 rating for Dalot and said: “Was alright in the first half but improved in the second half, especially in the attacking phase. Lacked the final touch, though, and also could have done better to help out the defence.”

United’ on-loan defender will be hoping he can turn his form around when AC Milan host Verona in Serie A on Sunday.