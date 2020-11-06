Man United passed up the chance to sign current Premier League star over fears he wasn’t suited to English football

There is so much more to scouting than simply saying this is a talented player, and there will inevitably be poor decisions that clubs will regret over the years.

You need to consider everything about the player from their personality, playing style and how they might fit into your system, and it’s why some moves don’t work out even when a player clearly looks like a tremendous talent.

James Rodriguez potentially came into that category before he moved to Everton because there were fears over his ability to adapt, but he’s proven that he’s a top class player who can light it up in the Premier League.

READ MORE: How Julian Nagelsmann could rejuvenate Man United with two key Leipzig players as Old Trafford rumours intensify

That could be bad news for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if he plays a key role in an Everton victory this weekend, but a report from The Sun has suggested that he could’ve been a Man United player a few years ago when he was playing for Banfield in Argentina.

The report suggests that the scouts heavy recommended the player to United, but they didn’t think he would adapt so they passed up the chance to sign him.

It’s easy to point out the mistake in hindsight but we’ll never know if he could’ve made the huge step up straight away, so perhaps moving to Porto and then Monaco actually allowed him to develop into the player he is today.

It makes you wonder how many other players slipped through the net, and United’s loss is absolutely Everton’s gain.