It seems that Man United are already planning for the future, and not just in a managerial sense.

Although there’s a cogent argument as to why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may soon be relieved of his duties at the club, there are deeper issues than those in the dugout.

One of those concerns the form of World Cup winner, Paul Pogba.

The Frenchman endured a torrid time under Jose Mourinho, and appeared certain to leave.

However, with the Portuguese’s sacking and the Norwegian’s hiring came a change in fortunes for the midfielder.

Solskjaer has backed his man to the hilt but Pogba’s recent performances have left a lot to be desired, and now the club appear to have lost patience with him.

According to AS, cited by the Daily Mirror, the Red Devils are willing to slash Pogba’s asking price to just £53m in order to facilitate a sale at the end of the season.

Such a move seems the wisest course of action at this point given that the player looks to have fallen out of love with the club.

A club who can’t afford to have passengers at any stage, let alone when they’re struggling so badly.