The bad boy of Italian football only has himself to blame for the current circumstances which he finds himself in.

Still only 30 years of age, Mario Balotelli could’ve been one of European football’s greatest players, but, like many before him, his natural talent has been allowed to go to waste.

It seems a lifetime ago that the Italian was playing in Sergio Aguero to score an injury time winner for Manchester City to hand them the Premier League title.

From that point, Balotelli’s career has always appeared to be on a downward spiral and now, as a free agent without a club, he is being forced to train with an Italian fourth tier side just to keep his fitness up.

According to Italian daily Bresciaoggi, and cited by the Daily Mail, Balotelli is working out with the Franciacorta squad.

He apparently accepted the invitation to train from Alessandro Bertazzoli and Eugenio Bianchini, friends who are player and sporting director at the club respectively.

Quite where Balotelli goes from here though is anyone’s guess.