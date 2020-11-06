More worry for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for crucial game as Everton star declared fit to face Man United

There’s no doubt that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is starting to come under a lot of pressure, but it’s hard to decide what’s completely accurate when it comes to his future.

Sky Sports recently reported that a source from within the club has denied the rumours about Solskjaer being sacked if they lose to Everton this weekend, but they also have to say that.

It sends a horrific message to any potential replacements if they see that the club doesn’t treat their coaches well, so they need to be seen to back the manager no matter what.

The reality is that a bad performance and defeat against Everton could be the tipping point for Solskjaer, and the international break does seem like a natural time to make changes due to the extra preparation time.

It’s also a nightmare fixture because Everton are a very good team, and it could be even more difficult after a report from MSN news confirmed that James Rodriguez will be fit to play.

He’s been the key player alongside Dominic Calvert-Lewin this season and it’s easy to see them having a lot of joy against this United defence, so it might spell bad news for the Norwegian.

He might take some comfort in the knowledge that the Man United players always seem to dig out a result when they need it most, but this is going to be a fascinating game to watch, while the aftermath could be very interesting too.