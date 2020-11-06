The name Nadal is synonymous with tennis after Rafa’s unbelievable career at the elite level.

It’s often mentioned in connection with Barcelona too thanks to the exploits of Miguel Angel Nadal.

Rafael is a confirmed supporter of the Catalans main rivals, Real Madrid, of course, however, it’s his uncle and former trainer, Toni, that could be about to earn a seat on the new board.

According to Sport, if Victor Font wins the new presidential elections, Nadal would head up a new ‘Behaviour Area’ which would be for all the club’s professional players, and would also see him involved with institutional relations.

As a proud long-standing member of the club, there’s no question as to Toni Nadal’s allegiance.

More Stories / Latest News Agent of RB Salzburg star Dominik Szoboszlai confirms Arsenal interest Bilic on the brink at West Brom with Charlton’s Lee Bowyer being lined up as his replacement Roberto Martinez helping out with takeover of former club Wigan Athletic

Given that he has also been awarded the bronze medal of the Royal Order of Sports Merit 2007 and the Jaume Award II for his work as a coach, educator, trainer and inspirer of Rafa Nadal’s successes according to Sport, there also appears to be little doubt as to his suitability to any role.