(Photo) Man United star makes baby announcement on social media

Manchester United number-one David De Gea has recently taken to his social media to announcement him and his partner are expecting a child.

De Gea, 29, who is in his tenth year with United after joining from Atletico Madrid in 2011 has issued some exciting news on his social media channels.

The Spanish international announced that him and his girlfriend Edurne Garcia are expecting their first child.

The United shot-stopper posted a picture of his goalkeeping gloves saying “De Gea”, a microphone and a blue baby bottle with the caption “Baby is coming.”

Congratulations to the pair!