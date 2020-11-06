Premier League monthly award nominations announced with in-form Tottenham leading the charge

Sky Sports report all the players and managers who have been shortlisted for the October Premier League awards.

October was yet another absurd month in what is proving to be a Premier League campaign like no other. While a degree of normality has resumed with the Merseyside club you’d expect to be sitting top now doing so, no Manchester club is higher than tenth in the table.

One side who has rallied after a slow start is Tottenham, who are in third after a successful October, largely thanks to the form of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. As Sky Sports report, both are up for the player of the month award, with Jose Mourinho nominated for manager of the month.

There’s also player of the month nominations for Chelsea defender Thiago Silva, England international trio Kyle Walker, Conor Coady and Jack Grealish, as well as West Ham’s Pablo Fornals and Southampton’s Che Adams, as Sky Sports report.

Sky Sports report that Nuno Espirito Santo, Ralph Hasenhuttl, David Moyes and Dean Smith are up for the manager’s award alongside Mourinho, whose only dropped points in October came during the capitulation against Moyes at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Considering Southampton have the chance to go top of the table for the first time in their history with a win tonight, you have to think Hasenhuttl is a shoo-in for the manager’s award, while Kane has been unstoppable for Spurs this term, so ought to bag the player’s accolade.