‘They can certainly win a trophy’ – Pundit waxes lyrical about ‘terrifying’ Tottenham

Pundit Noel Whelan has waxed lyrical about Tottenham’s attack during an interview with Football Insider.

Despite suffering defeat to Everton at home on the opening day of the season, Tottenham have looked like one of the most accomplished teams in what has been an entirely bizarre Premier League season to date.

While their rivals have faltered, they have risen. Spurs are on the up under the stewardship of Jose Mourinho, sitting third in the Premier League behind Liverpool and Leicester City.

One man who has been impressed with what he’s seen thus far, particular from Tottenham’s attack, is former Leeds United striker turned pundit Noel Whelan.

During an interview with Football Insider, he’s quoted saying:

“With a manager like Jose Mourinho in charge, they can certainly win a trophy. Challenging for the title is more difficult, as Liverpool and Man City are the favourites, for me.”

“But Spurs are definitely a different team this season – more organised, stronger squad, plenty of attacking options.”

“Honestly? Their attack, it’s terrifying – you’ve got Harry Kane and Son [Heung-Min], who are world class. Throw in Gareth Bale, he can be amazing if he gets fully fit, and then the back-up men like Lucas Moura, [Steven] Bergwijn, Vinicius, these are all top players.”

“It’s a team set up to attack with [Tanguy] Ndombele, [Giovani] Lo Celso, and [Moussa] Sissoko in midfield, [Pierre-Emile] Hojbjerg the holding midfielder, who looks a really good signing. Harry Winks as well.”

“The defence isn’t the best but they are still good players and this is a team that will score lots of goals. I can’t believe how they can freeze out Dele Alli and sell Christian Eriksen and be even stronger.”

And he’s absolutely spot on.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have been unstoppable so far this season, with the rest of Tottenham’s starting eleven performing cohesively as a unit.

If they continue in this manner, there’s absolutely no reason why Mourinho can’t lead them to what would be their first ever Premier League title this season.