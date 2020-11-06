Menu

Real Madrid confident of beating Man United in race to sign Borussia Dortmund superstar

Real Madrid are hoping that they can sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in the summer of 2022, according to Spanish outlet AS.

Haaland, despite his tender age, is already considered one of the best in the business.

Week after week, it’s a tale of how many Haaland has scored, rather than whether he has or not.

The Norwegian was known to be a gem prior to his arrival at Dortmund, but few could have imagined he would take to life at the top of the game so seamlessly.

He is a supreme talent.

As per The Sun, Manchester United have him on their transfer wish-list, with the report claiming that Haaland would be happy to play under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

However, AS report that Real Madrid are ‘optimistic’ they will be the team to welcome Haaland in the summer of 2022, when they believe he could opt to depart Dortmund.

Real Madrid seems like a more logical destination for a generational player like Haaland than Man United, such are the polarising profiles of the clubs nowadays.

Only time will tell with this one.

