It’s been a while since Roberto Martinez has had any involvement with former club, Wigan Athletic, though he has been on hand to assist the prospective new owners of the club.

The current Belgian national team coach surely gave the Latics the greatest day ever in their history when they beat odds-on favourites, Manchester City, at Wembley in 2013 to win the FA Cup final.

To that end he will always be revered in that part of the world.

Now he has offered advice to the Spanish investors looking to resurrect the club after an awful few months according to BBC Sport.

“We have talked to him,” said Jose Miguel Garrido Cristo per BBC Sport.

“Roberto is a Wigan fan. He is only looking at what is best for the club. He has helped us a lot, giving advice and telling us what the club is about and what the fans are like.

“He was very successful at Wigan and gave us a lot of information about the club.”

It’s important to note that Martinez won’t be involved in any capacity, but perhaps the club wished he was given that, at present, Wigan are rock bottom of the English League One table after a dismal run of one win in the last seven games.

Some good news is needed to keep the locals invested in the club and the hope will be that once the pandemic is over, the club will be in much better shape both on and off the pitch.