Since he joined Real Madrid, Sergio Ramos has gone on to be one of their most important players.

In a dressing room full of stars and egos, the Spaniard has risen above them all with his mixture of desire, ability and fearsome warrior spirit.

A hundred goals from his position also evidence how important he has been for Los Blancos at the other end of the pitch too.

No one can doubt that he has been one of the best in his position to ever play the game.

However, a recent poll in Real Madrid-leaning MARCA has placed him as the absolute best ever, and by a country mile.

The results of the poll are so biased as to be utterly embarrassing.

According to MARCA and cited by Football Espana, of the 130,000 votes cast, Ramos picked up 74% of the vote.

More Stories / Latest News Ed Woodward may have to break Glazer rule to save Man United’s season ‘Epitomises Man United’ – Trevor Sinclair believes this Argentinian and not Pochettino should take the managers job at Old Trafford Martin Keown names the Arsenal youngster who may need to leave the club on loan

What makes the figure utterly incredible is that Franz Beckenbauer polled just 18%, Franco Baresi only 4%, Fabio Cannavaro 1% and both Marcel Desailly and Bobby Moore 0%.

How on earth can you take polls like that seriously?!