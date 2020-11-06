With his goal against Atalanta on Tuesday, Liverpool striker, Mo Salah, has equalled club legend, Steven Gerrard, in terms of goals scored in the Champions League.

This week’s strike was the Egyptian King’s 21st in the premier European competition, and the expectation is that Salah will far exceed that number in due course.

That’s certainly in Gerrard’s thinking.

“Records are there to be broken, of course they are,” he said before Rangers’ 3-3 draw at Benfica, cited by The Sun.

“I was very proud to see Mo Salah equal my scoring record for Liverpool in Europe, it was only a matter of time.

“I honestly think he’ll go on and embarrass my record — and I hope that he does.”

As the third quickest to 100 goals in the Premier League for the Reds too, Salah has consistently proved that he’s got what it takes at the elite level.

100 – Mohamed Salah has scored his 100th goal in his 159th game for @LFC in all competitions – only Roger Hunt and Jack Parkinson have reached the milestone in fewer appearances for the Reds. Centurion. #EVELIV pic.twitter.com/qXKN4yWBGH — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 17, 2020

Given the way in which Jurgen Klopp sets his teams up to press high and defend from the front, there’s little doubt that domestically and in European competition, Salah will continue to rack up the goals and records.

It remains to be seen just how ’embarrassing’ things could get for Gerrard.