Video: ‘The difference maker’ – Klopp can’t believe reporters question about Firmino’s form and contribution at Liverpool

Liverpool FC
Ahead of Liverpool’s next Premier League match against Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp has launched an impassioned defence of under-fire Roberto Firmino.

Much has been made of the Brazilian’s lack of output in a scoring sense, particularly given the way in which new signing, Diogo Jota, has hit the ground running in that regard.

During his press conference for the City game a reporter asked Klopp to explain just what it was that was so special about Firmino, and it’s fair to say that the German was stunned by the question.

