Video: ‘A player that needs to be safe’ – Mourinho on how to get the best out of Gareth Bale

Tottenham FC
After Tottenham Hotspur’s impressive away win at Ludogorets in the Europa League, manager, Jose Mourinho, responded to a question on how to get the best out of Gareth Bale.

The Welshman is slowly finding his best form again with the north Londoners, and the key to him being happy according to Mourinho, is to ensure that he feels safe within his environment.

With Real Madrid unlikely to want him to return to the Santiago Bernabeu, there’s every reason to expect that this marriage with Spurs could be one made in football heaven.

