Video: Alex Roldan produces an astonishing goal line clearance in MLS for Seattle vs LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy
Usually there’s a handball involved when you see a truly incredible piece of defending on the goal line, but Alex Roldan may have produced one of the moments of the season with his clearance last night.

This ball looks in all the way and it still looks destined for the net when it hits the bar, but it somehow bounces up and away to safety to complete the astonishing clearance:

Alex Roldan goal-line clearance against Galaxy from MLS

Pictures from Major League Soccer

One of the replays shows how truly incredible this save is, and it’s hard to imagine any better clearances than this during the season.

