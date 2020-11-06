(Video) Alex Telles returns to Man United training after Coronavirus all clear

Manchester United new-signing Alex Telles has finally been given the all clear to return to training after a recent positive COVID-19 test meant he had to self-isolate for two weeks.

Telles, 27, joined United this summer from Portuguese side FC Porto in a transfer which cost the Reds £13.5m, as per TransferMarkt.

The attacking left-back made his competitive United debut against Paris-Saint Germain but unfortunately had to miss his new side’s next four games against Chelsea, RB Leipzig, Arsenal and Istanbul Basaksehir.

However, good news has finally arrived for the Brazilian after ManUtd.com confirmed the defender has been given all the clear and has subsequently returned to training.

