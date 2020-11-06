Video: Hudson-Odoi on fire in Chelsea training with audacious backheel volley and goal-line save

Chelsea academy product Callum Hudson-Odoi is on fire in this clip shared from the Blues’ training.

Hudson-Odoi has found game-time hard to come by under Frank Lampard this term, despite proving himself to be effective when given the opportunity to feature.

Chelsea acquired Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz over the summer, while Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount have also established themselves as indispensable to Lampard.

That has left the route to the starting XI looking tricky for the youngster.

Judging by this clip from Chelsea training, though, there’s nothing more that Hudson-Odoi could be doing to prove his worth to Lampard.

Hudson-Odoi beat the goalkeeper with an audacious backheel-volley before sprinting back to make a goal-line block soon after, proving that he really is the complete package.

Pictures courtesy of Chelsea TV

You wonder if CHO will look for the exit door come January if he doesn’t get more game-time between now and then.

The Euros are on the horizon, and he has an uphill task convincing Gareth Southgate that he’s worthy of a spot. He needs to be playing – and he’s not currently at the Bridge.