Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has found himself under increasing pressure to deliver after an awful result in the Champions League against Istanbul Basaksehir.

Though the Red Devils haven’t commented on rumours that Mauricio Pochettino could take charge of the club if the Norwegian’s poor run of performances and results continue, it does appear that time is running out for Solskjaer.

TalkSPORT pundit, Perry Groves, doesn’t believe that the Argentinian is the right man for the job should it become available, however, and has given a very good reason why the club should go for Max Allegri.