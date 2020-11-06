Menu

Video: ‘I’d choose Allegri’ – Pundit has a valid reason for overlooking Pochettino for the Man United job

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has found himself under increasing pressure to deliver after an awful result in the Champions League against Istanbul Basaksehir.

Though the Red Devils haven’t commented on rumours that Mauricio Pochettino could take charge of the club if the Norwegian’s poor run of performances and results continue, it does appear that time is running out for Solskjaer.

TalkSPORT pundit, Perry Groves, doesn’t believe that the Argentinian is the right man for the job should it become available, however, and has given a very good reason why the club should go for Max Allegri.

More Stories Massimiliano Allegri Mauricio Pochettino Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Perry Groves

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.