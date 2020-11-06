Video: Man United loanee Tahith Chong impresses from the bench for Werder Bremen as he forces a controversial late penalty

There were plenty of hopes at Man United that a loan move to Werder Bremen would give Tahith Chong a full season as a regular starter playing at a high level.
The reality is that he’s just been used as an impact sub at this point, but he did manage to come off the bench and won a controversial late penalty.
A lot of the Werder fans on Twitter praised him for his pace and positivity since coming on, and he puts in this cross that seemingly hits a hand at some point:
Pictures from beIN Sports
That was enough to earn them a late point in a very drab game, so hopefully Chong gets more chances to impress from here.