“What was the point?” These Barcelona fans question recent signing as he’s left out of the squad to face Real Betis

Barcelona’s record in the transfer market has been particularly poor recently, but it’s not just the big money moves that aren’t paying off.

Although they will rightfully take a lot of stick for signings like Griezmann, Coutinho and Dembele, they’ve also wasted a lot of money on young talents who get nowhere near the team.

Matheus Fernandes may be the latest example after the talented midfielder made the move to Spain earlier this year, but it’s confirmed that he isn’t part of the squad to face Real Betis this weekend:

It’s an interesting one because he appears to be popular with the fans, but the midfield is one of the stronger areas of this squad so it’s hard to see him getting into the team ahead of most of those players.

Despite that, plenty of fans are desperate to see him in action, and they are now starting to question the decision to sign him if he’s never going to play:

If the rumours about this being a tactical decision are true then it does make you wonder why he was brought in, but the deal was also done before Ronald Koeman took over so he might just not fancy him as a player.