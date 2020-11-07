‘I wanted to be a legend’ – Former Chelsea man details his summer departure from the club

Willian has provided insight into his departure from Chelsea in the summer during an interview with the Daily Mail.

The Brazilian polarised opinion during his time at Stamford Bridge, but his influence over his seven-year since with the Blues is undeniable. He’s one of their players of the past decade.

A two-time Premier League winner, with the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League also in his trophy cabinet, Willian is one of the most successful players in the club’s history, but that doesn’t appear to have earned him much loyalty from the Blues’ hierarchy.

During an interview with the Daily Mail, Willian revealed that the club told him to accept their two-year contract offer or walk out the Stamford Bridge exit door:

“It was difficult. hey knew how much I wanted to stay. I wanted to be a legend for the club. It was strange. But Arsenal was different. Every day they called my agent and wanted to meet or talk. They really wanted me to go there.”

“That’s the difference. I see one club that made a lot of effort for me to go there, pushing a lot. And another who just said: ‘Two years or go’.”

“I was a little bit sad with that but I respected Chelsea’s policy. Now it’s a new club, a new challenge, a new experience, a new life. Now it’s time to work to try to win more titles.”

Business is business and it’s a ruthless game, but you have to think Willian earned a little more respect from Chelsea throughout his time in SW6.

Regardless, he’s an Arsenal player now, which means there’s no love lost between him and the Blues. He says he wanted to be a legend, but a move to the Emirates pretty much ruins any chance of that.