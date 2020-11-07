As they look down on the rest of the Premier League table bar Southampton, who they are level on points with and have a game in hand on, Liverpool are once again sitting pretty in England’s top-flight.

Despite losing Virgil van Dijk to what’s expected to be a season-long injury, as well as key injuries to other key players such as Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara, Jurgen Klopp has got the Reds into an ominous rhythm already.

Ahead of their match against Pep Guardiola’s Man City, Reds’ striker, Mo Salah, certainly hasn’t been lacking confidence.

In fact, some might say that his title-winning statement after just a handful of games is utterly preposterous.

“They are the two strongest teams,” he said of Liverpool and City, quoted by The Sun.

“But I believe there are other strong and well-performing teams in the league.

“I think it’s possible for them to reach advanced stages, but I don’t think they will win the league.

“A team like Leicester City won the league several years ago against all expectations. But as far as I am concerned, we’re the champions.

Though it’s self-evident that Liverpool will be there or thereabouts when the silverware is being handed out at the end of the season, it isn’t confidence to announce yourself as champions so early. It’s pathetic.

If nothing else, those quotes will be used by rival managers to fire up their teams when they play the Reds, and Salah might just find this backfires on him.