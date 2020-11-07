Menu

Carlo Ancelotti stat epitomises how badly the wheels have fallen off Everton’s title charge

Everton FC
Are Everton still winning the Premier League? In wake of their home defeat to Manchester United, it’s safe to say probably not. 

The Toffees went on a winning run at the start of the Premier League campaign, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin banging in the goals, and minds began to wander as to whether Carlo Ancelotti could actually deliver the title to Goodison Park.

However, the wheels have fallen off of Everton’s title charge. This stat shared after their 3-1 defeat to Manchester United on Merseyside shows just how bad things have been since they were initially mentioned as potential title challengers.

While this is likely a blip and there are ‘easier’ games to come for Ancelotti and co, the cracks have begun to show in recent weeks, and it’s become evident that they do not have enough to go all the way in the Premier League this campaign.

Maybe next year, Toffees fans…

