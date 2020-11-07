Chelsea set to battle AC Milan for the signature of €10M-rated Malmo defender

Chelsea have been mentioned as a potential suitor for Malmo defender Anel Ahmedhodzic, who is also thought to be wanted by AC Milan, according to Calciomercato.

The Blues’ defensive line has drastically improved in recent weeks, with Frank Lampard’s men having kept six consecutive clean sheets in all competitions.

However, Thiago Silva, the key asset in their back-line, is 36-years-old. Lampard ought to continue looking towards the future, and Ahmedhodzic could be a part of that.

Calciomercato believe that Chelsea, along with AC Milan, are tracking the 21-year-old’s progress at Malmo, The report mentions that he is valued in the region of €10M.

While Ahmedhodzic could be good enough to feature for Chelsea in the future, this does look to be one of the low-risk, potentially high reward, Marina Granovskaia trademark signings.

Sign a young player on the cheap, develop them out on loan, draft them into the squad or sell them on for a profit. It’s a tried and tested method often executed by the Blues.