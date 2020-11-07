David Beckham aims to take advantage of Real Madrid’s contract hesitation by taking a key player to Inter Miami

There was plenty of interest in MLS when David Beckham’s Inter Miami franchise were launched, but hindsight shows their timing was pretty dreadful.

There wasn’t an established fanbase and they didn’t manage to bring in a marquee signing to attract some real excitement among potential fans.

The pandemic has also restricted fans getting into grounds so that makes it more difficult to connect with the public too, but they are starting to gather some momentum.

READ MORE: Eden Hazard and Real Madrid teammate test positive for coronavirus

Gonzalo Higuain was signed and although he’s had a mixed start, he’s a huge name who should eventually come good.

It’s rare that signing a veteran centre back would capture a lot of attention, but Sergio Ramos would be the exception to that rule and the Daily Mail have reported that Beckham wants to bring the Real Madrid captain in.

He’s out of contract this summer and it sounds like Real are reluctant to give him the two year deal that he wants, so that does open some room for Miami to come in with a mega offer in January.

It does sound like Ramos would rather stay in Madrid so it’s very possible that he and his agent will use this interest from MLS to scare Real into meeting their demands, but it could be an interesting situation to keep an eye on if the new deal isn’t signed soon.